Trump Refuses To Comment Whether Kim Jong Un Still At Helm Of North Korea, Wishes Him Well

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:05 AM

Trump Refuses to Comment Whether Kim Jong Un Still at Helm of North Korea, Wishes Him Well

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to comment during a press briefing on Tuesday whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is still at the helm of the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to comment during a press briefing on Tuesday whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is still at the helm of the country.

Kim had disappeared from public life in past weeks and his absence has fueled rumors that he is gravely ill or has died.

"I don't want to comment on that. I just wish him well," Trump told reporters.

On Monday, Trump said he has "a very good idea" about Kim's status, but can not publicly disclose it.

Trump has praised his good relationship with Kim, saying that it helped avert a war between the United States and North Korea.

