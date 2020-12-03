Trump Refuses to Express Confidence in Attorney General After Failure to Find Vote Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to comment on whether he continues to have confidence in Attorney General William Barr, who recently announced the Justice Department found no sign of major election fraud in the November 3 vote.

On Tuesday, the Attorney General said the Justice Department has not seen any fraud on a scale that could have changed the outcome of the US presidential election.

"Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil. This is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff," Trump said when asked if he still had confidence in Barr.

In early November, Barr authorized Federal attorneys to launch inquiries into credible allegations of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election results were certified.

Trump on November 17 ousted Christopher Krebs from his position as the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) five days after CISA distributed a statement from a group of federal and state officials who called the 2020 election "the most secure in American history" and said that they found no evidence of votes being tampered with.

The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits in key swing states in an attempt to overturn the results of the November 3 presidential election. Trump has failed to prevent key swing states from officially certifying the results while his legal team continues to push allegations of widespread voter fraud.

US media networks have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election.