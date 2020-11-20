Trump Refusing to Concede as Payback Over 'Russia Investigation' - Reports

US President Donald Trump is sowing in the results of the November 3 elections as a form of payback against Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his own presidency, especially with the inconclusive Russia investigation, CNN reported citing White House sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is sowing in the results of the November 3 elections as a form of payback against Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his own presidency, especially with the inconclusive Russia investigation, CNN reported citing White House sources.

According to the network, Trump is aware that he lost the election but his refusal to concede stems from his grievances over the accusations of collusion that dogged much of his presidency.

CNN's source reportedly stated that friends and associates of the presidents are urging the president to recognize the defeat and begin the process of transition to a Joe Biden administration, but the president is standing his ground.

Trump is reportedly refusing to hear opinions that his behavior may seriously damage US democratic institutions and may harm his business prospects, shutting down conversations quickly when the subject is opened, the broadcaster reported

The source said that some are urging the president to begin the transition without conceding, but Trump seems unyielding, according to CNN.

Most US television networks have announced that Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential election based on nationwide data which suggests he is in position to secure 306 electoral votes with a minimum of 270 required to secure the White House. Many world leaders have already congratulated Biden.

Reports linking Trump's 2016 election campaign to Russia dominated headlines throughout the first half of Trump's term. A two-year 'Russia investigation' investigation by Special Counsel Robert Muller found no grounds on which to accuse the Trump team of knowingly colluding with Russia in the runup to the election.