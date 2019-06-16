Trump Refutes Media Reports About Increased Number of US Cyberattacks on Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump refuted reports of The New York Times newspaper about the increased number of US cyberattacks on Russia.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed current and former government officials, that the United States was stepping up online attacks on the Russian power grid, demonstrating Trump's determination to use cybertools more aggressively.

"Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia.

This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country ... [and] ALSO, NOT TRUE! Anything goes with our Corrupt news Media today. They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on late Saturday.