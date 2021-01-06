Trump Refutes NYT Report on Pence Allegedly Unable to Change US Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump refuted the New York Times report about Vice President Mike Pence allegedly telling him he was unable to change the presidential election results.

"The New York Times report regarding comments Vice President Pence supposedly made to me today is fake news. He never said that.

The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act," Trump said in a statement circulated by his team.

"Our Vice President has several options under the U.S. Constitution. He can decertify the results or send them back to the states for change and certification. He can also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one vote for one state tabulation," he said.