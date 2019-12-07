Trump Refutes Reports That He Uses Personal Mobile Phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump refuted reports that he was using a personal mobile phone, despite the threat of interception of confidential conversations and messages by foreign intelligence agencies.

On Friday, CNN reported citing various officials that Trump continues to use his personal mobile phone, which he had before taking office. It noted that this also applied to calls made in the past few weeks, despite repeated warnings that such practice may make it vulnerable to foreign surveillance.

"Fake news @CNN is reporting that I am 'still using personal cell phone for calls despite repeated security warnings.' This is totally false information and reporting.

I haven't had a personal cell phone for years. Only use government approved and issued phones. Retract!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump said that the old iPhone with the "home" button was much better than the current one, indirectly confirming that he was using iPhone. Trump has already been criticized by political opponents for using his personal phone.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, has long admitted that intelligence agencies were not allowing him to have an iPhone. Obama had to use the outdated Blackberry phone with a proprietary security system. By the end of his presidency, Obama still got an iPhone, but most of its functions had been disabled by intelligence agencies.