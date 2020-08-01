UrduPoint.com
Trump Reiterates Potential Plans To Ban TikTok, Says Looking At Alternative Options

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated that his administration is considering plans to ban the social media application TikTok, but he added that they are also considering alternative options.

"We're looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok, we may be doing some other things, there are a couple of options but a lot of things are happening so we'll see what happens," Trump said. "We are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok."

In early July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration was considering a ban on access to TikTok over privacy concerns.

The social media company claims user data is safe and not shared with Chinese authorities. Meanwhile, Beijing has called on Washington to stop using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies.

China has repeatedly denied US allegations around stealing private information from American citizens.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said earlier this week that the administration was conducting a national security review of TikTok and that the Treasury department would advise Trump in the coming days on any possible action to take if required.

