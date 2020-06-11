Trump Reiterates Vow to 'Take Back' Seattle From Protesters, Warns 'This is Not a Game'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his pledge to "take back" Seattle from protesters who have taken over the city and warned local officials to move quickly before he does so himself.

"Radical Left Governor Jay Inslee and the Mayor of Seattle [Jenny Durkan] are being taunted and played at a level that our great country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don't do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!," Trump said via Twitter.

According to the Seattle Times, Black Lives Matter protesters have occupied Seattle's City Hall and are camping outside the state capitol building. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers have been ordered to not use tear gas and other violent tactics to disperse the crowds.

Trump issued similar warnings late Wednesday, saying "ugly anarchists" had taken over the city.

In response, Durkan tweeted to Trump to "go back to your bunker," a reference to reports that the US president hid out in a White House safe room during protests in Washington last week.

Black Lives Matter protests engulfed the city shortly after footage circulated showing police in Minneapolis violently detain an African-American man, George Floyd, who later died.

Protesters took to the streets in all 50 US states and several countries around the world demanding police reform and an end to institutionalized racism.