Trump rejects rape allegation from a New York woman writer

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump has dismissed as "fiction" allegations that he raped a woman , writer E Jean Carroll, in a the dressing room of a department store in New York City in the mid-1990s.

The president said in a statement that he never met Carroll, a longtime columnist for Elle magazine and the author of five books, and accused her of making up the allegation to sell a new book.

Ms Carroll says she did not report the alleged attack at the time after being advised by a friend she had no chance of winning in court.

Her story was published in New York magazine on Friday.

More than a dozen women have previously made sexual misconduct allegations against President Trump, which he has denied.

In the article, she describes meeting Trump in late 1995 or early 1996, in Bergdorf Goodman, the department store, where the then real estate developer told her he needed to buy a gift for a female friend and suggested Carroll, now 75, try on a lace bodysuit.

When they reached the dressing room, Carroll alleges that Trump lunged at her and over the next three minutes sexually assaulted her.

Carroll alleges that she managed to force him off her and open the door of the dressing room and flee.

Trump denied the allegation in a statement from the White House on Friday, saying he "never met this person in my life".

Trump said Carroll was "trying to sell a new book that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section." "Ms Carroll & New York Magazine: No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around??" Trump added. "I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened." Trump has described the allegations as "a disgrace".

He accused the publication of "peddling fake news".

"Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda," he said.

"It's just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence," he added.