Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:53 PM

Trump rejects reducing fossil fuel production for 'dreams' or 'windmills'

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would not pursue a plan to reduce his country's reliance on fossil fuels, at a G7 summit whose agenda included efforts to help nations address climate change

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would not pursue a plan to reduce his country's reliance on fossil fuels, at a G7 summit whose agenda included efforts to help nations address climate change.

"I'm not going to lose that wealth... on dreams, on windmills, which frankly aren't working too well," Trump said as the G7 summit wound down in Biarritz, southwest France.

