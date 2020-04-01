Trump Rejects Reports US Planning Tariff Deferments for Certain Countries Amid Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press briefing rejected reports that he is approving a plan to temporarily defer tariffs for certain countries during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"They haven't presented it to me, so therefore it's false reporting," Trump said on Tuesday when asked to confirm his administration was preparing a plan to defer tariff payments for 90 days.

"So therefore don't do the story. If we're going to do something I'd be glad to let you know."

However, Trump also said "there might be" such a plan.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that Trump had given the green light to allow tariff deferments for preferred countries for about three months.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the United States has more than 185,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 3,700 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University resource center.