UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Rejects Reports US Planning Tariff Deferments For Certain Countries Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:50 AM

Trump Rejects Reports US Planning Tariff Deferments for Certain Countries Amid Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press briefing rejected reports that he is approving a plan to temporarily defer tariffs for certain countries during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"They haven't presented it to me, so therefore it's false reporting," Trump said on Tuesday when asked to confirm his administration was preparing a plan to defer tariff payments for 90 days.

"So therefore don't do the story. If we're going to do something I'd be glad to let you know."

However, Trump also said "there might be" such a plan.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that Trump had given the green light to allow tariff deferments for preferred countries for about three months.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the United States has more than 185,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 3,700 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University resource center.

Related Topics

Trump United States Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

4 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

2 hours ago

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor natio ..

2 hours ago

ECB launches 61m aid package for English cricket i ..

2 hours ago

Nordic coronavirus bond snapped up

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.