Trump Released With No Conditions, Judge Says Not Considered To Be Flight Risk - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MIAMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has been released from Federal custody under no conditions in connection to his classified documents case, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

According to Fox News, Judge Jonathan Goodman said he does not consider Trump to be a flight risk.

Trump, who pleaded not guilty to 37 charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents, reportedly does not need to surrender his passport and will be able travel internationally.

