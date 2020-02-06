UrduPoint.com
Trump Remains A 'threat To American Democracy': Nancy Pelosi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

Trump remains a 'threat to American democracy': Nancy Pelosi

Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced the Senate's acquittal of President Donald Trump and said he remains "an ongoing threat to American democracy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced the Senate's acquittal of President Donald Trump and said he remains "an ongoing threat to American democracy.""Today, the President and Senate Republicans have normalized lawlessness and rejected the system of checks and balances of our Constitution," Pelosi said in a statement issued after the Senate acquitted Trump of both impeachment articles passed by the House.

"The President remains an ongoing threat to American democracy, with his insistence that he is above the law and that he can corrupt the elections if he wants to," Pelosi said."There can be no acquittal without a trial, and there is no trial without witnesses, documents and evidence," she said.The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress.

