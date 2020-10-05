Trump Remarks on 'Interesting' COVID Journey, Drives Past Supporters at Walter Reed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump briefly left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to greet his supporters gathered near the hospital.

According to NBC video footage, Trump's motorcade drove past a small crowd of his supporters on Sunday and then returned back to the medical center. Trump waved from behind the closed window of the car and did not get out of the vehicle. He was wearing a face mask.

In a video released on Twitter on Sunday Trump said he had learned a lot about the coronavirus.

"It's been a very interesting journey, I learned a lot about COVID, I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school," Trump said, adding "...and I get it, and I understand it, and it's a very interesting thing and I'm gonna be letting you know about it."

In that same video Trump said he was going to make "a little surprise visit," referring to his planned appearance before supporters at Walter Reed.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump thanked his fans and supporters gathered outside the medical facility tweeting that they "really love our Country.

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a 4-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said he was feeling better and was going to be back soon.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a Saturday statement that Trump was doing well and was fever-free and that the doctors were "cautiously optimistic" about his condition.

Dr. Sean Dooley of the Walter Reed medical center said at a Sunday briefing that Trump continued to improve.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, in charge of the president's therapeutics, said on Sunday that Trump had responded well to the remdesivir antiviral treatment he was given to treat COVID-19 and that he could be allowed to return to the White House as early as Monday.