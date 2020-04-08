UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Removes Watchdog Overseeing $2Trln Coronavirus Relief Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Trump Removes Watchdog Overseeing $2Trln Coronavirus Relief Package

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has removed acting Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine days after he was appointed to chair a panel overseeing a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, according to the Department of Defense website.

"Mr. Fine served as the Acting Inspector General or the Principal Deputy Inspector General Performing the Duties of the Inspector General for the US Department of Defense from January 10, 2016 to April 6, 2020," Fine's official biography now says as of Tuesday.

His current Pentagon position is Principal Deputy Inspector General.

Congress officials say he is also removed from the Chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee - a watchdog over massive cash injections allocated to support the US economy, including small businesses and households, badly hit the pandemic.

"Today, Congress learned that the President removed the Chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee - who was fully supported by Congress and the Inspector General Community," Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a statement.

She criticized the move as "a blatant attempt to degrade the independence of Inspectors General who serve as checks against waste, fraud, and abuse." Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said that Trump's action to sideline Fine only strengthens opposition's resolve "to hold the administration accountable and enforce the strict oversight provisions" of the economic relief package.

Related Topics

Senate Pentagon Fine Trump Independence January April Congress 2016 2020 From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

1 hour ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

28 minutes ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

28 minutes ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

28 minutes ago

Africa's biggest airline takes $550m hit due to co ..

28 minutes ago

FA chief warns 'clubs, leagues' could be wiped out ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.