Trump Removes Watchdog Overseeing $2Trln Coronavirus Relief Package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has removed acting Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine days after he was appointed to chair a panel overseeing a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, according to the Department of Defense website.

"Mr. Fine served as the Acting Inspector General or the Principal Deputy Inspector General Performing the Duties of the Inspector General for the US Department of Defense from January 10, 2016 to April 6, 2020," Fine's official biography now says as of Tuesday.

His current Pentagon position is Principal Deputy Inspector General.

Congress officials say he is also removed from the Chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee - a watchdog over massive cash injections allocated to support the US economy, including small businesses and households, badly hit the pandemic.

"Today, Congress learned that the President removed the Chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee - who was fully supported by Congress and the Inspector General Community," Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a statement.

She criticized the move as "a blatant attempt to degrade the independence of Inspectors General who serve as checks against waste, fraud, and abuse." Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said that Trump's action to sideline Fine only strengthens opposition's resolve "to hold the administration accountable and enforce the strict oversight provisions" of the economic relief package.