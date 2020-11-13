UrduPoint.com
Trump Renews Declaration Of Nuclear Proliferation National Emergency - White House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:38 AM

President Donald Trump has issued a renewal of the 26-year-old national emergency caused by the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons of mass destruction (WMD) , the White House announced in a notice on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) President Donald Trump has issued a renewal of the 26-year-old national emergency caused by the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons of mass destruction (WMD) , the White House announced in a notice on Thursday.

"[The] national emergency declared in Executive Order 12938 with respect to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the means of delivering such weapons must continue beyond November 14, 2020," Trump stated. "Therefore ... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 12938."

On November 14, 1994, then-President Bill Clinton issued Executive Order 12938 declared a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by the proliferation of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, the notice recalled.

Trump explained his decision by saying that the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the means of delivering them continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States.

The threat posed by such weapons has been global in nature, the notice added.

