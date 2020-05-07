UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

Trump Renews US Sanctions Against Syria Over Ongoing Conflict - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) President Donald Trump sent a letter to Congress on Thursday announcing that he is renewing US sanctions against Syria due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

"I have determined that it is necessary to continue in effect the national emergency declared with respect to this threat and to maintain in force the sanctions to address this national emergency," Trump said in the letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump called on Syrian government to end the war in the country and condemned Russia and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Trump also called on the Syrian government to enact a nationwide ceasefire and to negotiate a political solution to the conflict.

