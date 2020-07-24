Trump Repeals Obama Fair Housing Rule - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump has repealed his predecessor Barack Obama's rule on federalizing local zoning decisions, the White House announced on Thursday.

"The Trump administration is releasing a new rule that will further fair housing, while respecting the role of State and local decision-making for their communities," the announcement said. "This action will repeal the Obama administration's Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule."

Trump has charged that the AFFH rule took away decision-making from local communities.

The new rule will eliminate the excessive burden put on local communities and remove the top-down approach that dictated zoning for communities, the White House said.

"The [new] rule will help promote housing that is affordable, decent, safe and free from discrimination. Under the President's new rule, localities will continue to certify that they will affirmatively further fair housing, as required by law."

The Obama administration said at the time it introduced the rule to end racial discrimination by permitting people of different races to settle in any neighborhoods.