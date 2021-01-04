Trump, Republican Georgia Secretary of State Lock Horns on Twitter Over Election Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is a Republican, clashed on Twitter over the November 3 election results on Sunday after the former reiterated allegations of voter fraud in the battleground state.

Trump first took to Twitter to report that he had a call with Raffensperger on Saturday "about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia." According to the incumbent president, the Georgia secretary of state was "unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the 'ballots under table' scam, ballot destruction, out of state 'voters', dead voters, and more." Trump argued that the Georgia official "has no clue."

In a couple of hours, Raffensperger responded to the tweet.

"Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out," he wrote.

The two publicly locked horns after the call, i which Trump pressed Raffensperger to recalculate the votes in his favor, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a recording of the conversation.

In the hour-long call, Trump reportedly stated that he wanted to "find 11,780 votes," maintaining that "there's no way I lost Georgia."

According to the transcript, Trump takes turns flattering and then criticizing and even threatening Raffensperger. He stresses that the purported voter fraud is actually a criminal offense, and the official "can't let that happen."

Georgia, a traditionally red state, has already recounted its ballots three times, each time revealing that Democrat candidate Joe Biden beat Trump by a narrow margin. As a result, Biden won all 16 electors from Georgia.

Trump refuses to concede his defeat in the November race, alleging voter fraud, but his campaign has so far lost nearly all legal challenges. President-elect Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.