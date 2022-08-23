Trump Requests Special Master to Review FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid Evidence - Court Filings

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump requested a Special Master be appointed to review the evidence taken by the FBI during a raid on Trump's Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago and a more detailed receipt of seized property provided, according to court filings.

Trump filed a motion in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Monday seeking an order that appoints a Special Master, enjoins review of seized materials by the US government until appointment of a Special Master, and requires Federal authorities to provide a more detailed receipt of seized property.

The motion also requests an order requiring the return of any item seized that was not within the scope of the government's search warrant.

The court filings contend that the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago are "presumptively privileged" as presidential materials and must be evaluated by a neutral Special Master reviewer.

"Only an evaluation by a neutral reviewer, a Special Master, can secure the sanctity of these privileged materials," the filings said.

"Merely 'adequate' safeguards are not acceptable when the matter at hand involves not only the constitutional rights of President Trump, but also the preservation of executive privilege."

The government initially informed Trump's lawyers that it planned on using a so-called "filter team" to review the seized materials. However, Trump's team argued in the filings that their protocols do not ensure that prosecution team members will not become aware of privileged materials, considering the filter team's leader is a deputy to the lead prosecutor of the case.

The FBI earlier this month raided Mar-a-Lago using a search warrant that listed potential violations of the Espionage Act involving mishandling of classified materials as a reason for the raid. A federal judge is currently determining whether to release parts of an affidavit that backed the search warrant.

Trump has condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him and claimed to have properly stored and declassified sensitive materials kept at Mar-a-Lago.