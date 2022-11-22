Trump Requests US Federal Judge Unseal Affidavit Supporting Mar-a-Lago Raid - Filing

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Former US President Donald Trump is requesting a federal court order the government to provide an unredacted copy of the affidavit used to support the August 5 raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to a court motion filed Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump is requesting a Federal court order the government to provide an unredacted copy of the affidavit used to support the August 5 raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to a court motion filed Tuesday.

"Plaintiff Donald J. Trump, through undersigned counsel, respectfully moves this Court for an order requiring the Government to provide him and his counsel with an unredacted version of the August 5, 2022, search warrant affidavit," the filing said.

The August raid was undertaken as part of a probe into Trump's handling of sensitive materials from his time as president.

In a redacted version of the affidavit supporting the raid, released on August 25, 50 of its 84 total paragraphs are blacked out.

The government claimed that redactions were needed to protect witnesses from intimidation or retaliation, guard investigative avenues and techniques, and keep grand jury secrecy. Trump's legal team in the filing argued that there is no compelling interest in keeping portions of the affidavit redacted.

The request was submitted to Judge Aileen Cannon of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

