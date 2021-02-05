Trump Resigns From Screen Actors Guild, Beats Likely Expulsion

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Former President Donald Trump quit the Screen Actors Guild on Thursday in response to a vote by the organization's Disciplinary Committee to expel him over accusations he instigated the January 6 Capitol riot by a group of his supporters.

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!," Trump wrote in a letter to Screen Actors Guild President Gabrielle Carteris on Thursday. "I no longer wish to be associated with your union."

The Guild responded with a two-word statement: "Thank You."

Trump also used the resignation letter for a parting shot at CNN and MSNBC by taking credit for reviving television news during his presidency.

"I've also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC [sic] and Fake News CNN, among many others," Trump wrote.

Then, in a parting shot at the Screen Actors Guild, Trump accused the organization of doing little more than collecting dues and promoting "dangerous un-American policies and ideas."

The union represents about 160,000 film and television actors, radio personalities, recording artists, internet influencers, and others in the entertainment industry.