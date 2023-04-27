UrduPoint.com

Trump Responds To Biden Election Video Saying Current President Poses Threat To Democracy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023

Trump Responds to Biden Election Video Saying Current President Poses Threat to Democracy

US President Joe Biden poses a threat to democracy and is grossly incompetent, former President Donald Trump said in response to Joe Biden's video announcing his 2024 re-election campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden poses a threat to democracy and is grossly incompetent, former President Donald Trump said in response to Joe Biden's video announcing his 2024 re-election campaign.

"Biden announced his presidential campaign by, get this, a prepackaged video, one that took 7 takes to get it 'right,' if right is what you want to call it," Trump wrote in a post on TruthSocial on Thursday. "In it he says TRUMP & MAGA pose a threat to Democracy. NO, IT IS BIDEN WHO POSES THE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY IN THAT HE IS GROSSLY INCOMPETENT AND BASICALLY, DOESN'T HAVE A CLUE!"

Trump also said that the United States was in serious decline, had lost its way and was being led by a clueless person.

Earlier this week, Biden announced his intention to run in the 2024 by issuing a video in which he claimed that he spent his first year in office fighting for US democracy but MAGA extremists - referring to Trump supporters - have been lining up to take away Americans' personal liberties.

Trump announced his campaign in November 2022.

