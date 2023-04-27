Trump Responds to Biden Election Video Saying Current President Poses Threat to Democracy

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 08:59 PM
US President Joe Biden poses a threat to democracy and is grossly incompetent, former President Donald Trump said in response to Joe Biden's video announcing his 2024 re-election campaign
"Biden announced his presidential campaign by, get this, a prepackaged video, one that took 7 takes to get it 'right,' if right is what you want to call it," Trump wrote in a post on TruthSocial on Thursday. "In it he says TRUMP & MAGA pose a threat to Democracy. NO, IT IS BIDEN WHO POSES THE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY IN THAT HE IS GROSSLY INCOMPETENT AND BASICALLY, DOESN'T HAVE A CLUE!"
Trump also said that the United States was in serious decline, had lost its way and was being led by a clueless person.
Earlier this week, Biden announced his intention to run in the 2024 by issuing a video in which he claimed that he spent his first year in office fighting for US democracy but MAGA extremists - referring to Trump supporters - have been lining up to take away Americans' personal liberties.
Trump announced his campaign in November 2022.