WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has responded to the attacks made by his successor, Joe Biden, against those who question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, once again alleging electoral fraud.

Speaking at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Biden decried the claim made by Trump and his supporters about the election being stolen as a "big lie," stressing that it had the largest voter turnout in history despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Biden just said 150 people voted in the 2020 Presidential Election (Scam!). On the assumption that he meant 150 million people, and based on the fact that I got 75 million+++, that would mean that Biden got 75 million votes, which is 6 million votes less than what they said they got.

So what is that all about? Are they already conceding 6 million votes?" Trump said in a statement.

Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have pushed several Republican states to pass election reform legislation to prevent vote harvesting and other forms of potential abuse.

Several US election security agencies and the Justice Department disputed Trump's voter fraud allegations. The Trump campaign lost more than 60 lawsuits alleging voter fraud in a failed bid to reverse the 2020 election results.