UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Responds To Biden's Criticism Of Those Who Doubt Integrity Of 2020 Election

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:10 AM

Trump Responds to Biden's Criticism of Those Who Doubt Integrity of 2020 Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has responded to the attacks made by his successor, Joe Biden, against those who question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, once again alleging electoral fraud.

Speaking at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Biden decried the claim made by Trump and his supporters about the election being stolen as a "big lie," stressing that it had the largest voter turnout in history despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Biden just said 150 people voted in the 2020 Presidential Election (Scam!). On the assumption that he meant 150 million people, and based on the fact that I got 75 million+++, that would mean that Biden got 75 million votes, which is 6 million votes less than what they said they got.

So what is that all about? Are they already conceding 6 million votes?" Trump said in a statement.

Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have pushed several Republican states to pass election reform legislation to prevent vote harvesting and other forms of potential abuse.

Several US election security agencies and the Justice Department disputed Trump's voter fraud allegations. The Trump campaign lost more than 60 lawsuits alleging voter fraud in a failed bid to reverse the 2020 election results.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Philadelphia 2020 All Million

Recent Stories

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

6 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

6 hours ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

6 hours ago

Moscow Patriarchate's External Affairs Chief to Sp ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

8 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Visit Egypt to Assess Epidem ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.