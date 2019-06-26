Trump, Rest of G20 to Arrive in Separate Airports for Summit in Osaka

US President Donald Trump has chosen Osaka's Itami Airport, which typically operates domestic flights, as his arrival destination for the G20 summit, while the rest of the attending world leaders will land at Kansai International Airport, according to the summit program

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump has chosen Osaka 's Itami Airport , which typically operates domestic flights, as his arrival destination for the G20 summit, while the rest of the attending world leaders will land at Kansai International Airport , according to the summit program.

Trump will arrive in Osaka on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping will land at Kansai airport earlier on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane is expected to arrive in Osaka on Friday morning, a few hours before the official start of the summit. In November 2018, Merkel was late for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires because her Airbus A340 Konrad Adenauer was forced to make an emergency landing after a technical malfunction.

The summit's organizers have warned people arriving in and departing from Osaka during the days of the event of possible flight delays and traffic restrictions in and around the city's airports.