UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Rest Of G20 To Arrive In Separate Airports For Summit In Osaka

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:12 PM

Trump, Rest of G20 to Arrive in Separate Airports for Summit in Osaka

US President Donald Trump has chosen Osaka's Itami Airport, which typically operates domestic flights, as his arrival destination for the G20 summit, while the rest of the attending world leaders will land at Kansai International Airport, according to the summit program

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump has chosen Osaka's Itami Airport, which typically operates domestic flights, as his arrival destination for the G20 summit, while the rest of the attending world leaders will land at Kansai International Airport, according to the summit program.

Trump will arrive in Osaka on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping will land at Kansai airport earlier on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane is expected to arrive in Osaka on Friday morning, a few hours before the official start of the summit. In November 2018, Merkel was late for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires because her Airbus A340 Konrad Adenauer was forced to make an emergency landing after a technical malfunction.

The summit's organizers have warned people arriving in and departing from Osaka during the days of the event of possible flight delays and traffic restrictions in and around the city's airports.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World China Narendra Modi Trump Traffic Buenos Aires Osaka Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan November 2018 Event From Xi Jinping Airport

Recent Stories

Azza bint Abdullah chairs meeting of Permanent Soc ..

15 minutes ago

UAE does not point fingers of accusation at any st ..

30 minutes ago

Holder urges West Indies to dig deep in World Cup ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch railways to pay 'tens of millions of euros' ..

2 minutes ago

PACE Adopts Resolution Ratifying Credentials of Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Dismissal of writ petition by Peshawar High Court ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.