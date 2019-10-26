Trump Restores US Duty Free Treatment To Ukraine In Executive Order
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump in an executive order restored Ukraine's duty free trading privileges with the United States.
"I have determined that Ukraine has made progress in providing adequate and effective protection of intellectual property rights. Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate the suspension of the duty-free treatment," Trump said in the proclamation on Friday.