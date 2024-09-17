Trump Returns To Campaign Trail After Weekend Assassination Scare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Donald Trump hits the campaign trail again on Tuesday, traveling to Michigan two days after an apparent assassination attempt against him was foiled at his golf course in Florida.
His Democratic rival Kamala Harris will also be campaigning, as she heads to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania for an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).
That event and another interview with Hispanic media, recorded Monday and set to air Tuesday, will be the first time Harris will have an opportunity to react in-person to the apparent bid on Trump's life.
The Republican nominee and ex-president was whisked away by the Secret Service after a gunman was discovered on his golf course in Florida on Sunday, in the second such close call for Trump in as many months.
As security officials said they believed the suspect acted alone, Trump sought to blame Harris and President Joe Biden for the scare, citing what he called their rhetoric about him endangering democracy.
Trump's politicization of the incident -- even as he, on the campaign trail, paints Harris as an "evil" radical turning America into a "failing nation" -- has further stoked tensions ahead of the presidential election in seven weeks.
Both Biden and Harris have issued statements denouncing the apparent assassination bid, with Harris saying "violence has no place in America."
But Trump has claimed that rhetoric from Biden and Harris "is causing me to be shot at when I am the one who is going to save the country.
"
- 'Turned Black' -
The dueling visits of Trump in Michigan and Harris in Pennsylvania come as both candidates focus on the half-dozen swing states most important to win in the country's Electoral College system.
A new poll from Suffolk University and USA Today shows Harris with a slight edge over Trump in Pennsylvania -- 49 percent to 46 percent -- thanks in large part to major support from women voters.
Still, her advantage in that poll remains within the margin of error -- and the election at-large remains close.
This year's particularly bitter presidential campaign has seen not just the two assassination attempts against Trump but also bomb threats against an Ohio town's immigrant community and a fringe party urging Harris's murder.
Trump previously had a close call with a would-be assassin when he was slightly wounded in an attack during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July.
When Harris arrives for her interview with the NABJ, however, another Trump moment is also likely to come up.
It was when Trump spoke with the professional association in July that he said Harris, who has an Indian mother and Jamaican father, "happened to turn Black," in remarks claiming that she opted to highlight one of her dual racial identities for political gain.
Recent Stories
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Uganda's 'singing fools' use satire to attack government45 minutes ago
-
Coal phase-out fuels far right in rural eastern Germany1 hour ago
-
UN report urges immediate global action to close critical gender gaps2 hours ago
-
Key faces in EU chief von der Leyen's new top team3 hours ago
-
The European Commission, EU's powerful executive arm3 hours ago
-
Disputed elections becoming a global phenomenon: report3 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen set to reveal EU's new top line-up3 hours ago
-
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 2263 hours ago
-
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 2263 hours ago
-
Washington, Madrid, Prague seek information on nationals held in Venezuela3 hours ago
-
UN General Assembly to debate call for end to Israeli occupation3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's victor of circumstances seeks another term3 hours ago