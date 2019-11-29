UrduPoint.com
Trump Returns To Mar-a-Lago After Surprise Visit To Afghanistan - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

President Donald Trump returned to the White House early Friday after a surprise visit to Afghanistan, where he met with US troops and announced the resumption of peace talks with the Taliban, according to the White House pool report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) President Donald Trump returned to the White House early Friday after a surprise visit to Afghanistan, where he met with US troops and announced the resumption of peace talks with the Taliban, according to the White House pool report.

"Air Force One touched down at Palm Beach International Airport at 6:53 am," the pool report said.

Trump arrived on Thursday in Afghanistan for a surprise visit. He confirmed that the Taliban and US have resumed peace talks and expressed confidence that the group wanted a ceasefire.

The US president also confirmed during a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani that he would like to reduce the number of American troops in the country to 8,600.

Trump in September said peace talks with the Taliban were "dead" after the group claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack that killed a US serviceman.

