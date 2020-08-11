Trump Returns to Presser, Says person Shot by Secret Service Outside White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump resumed his press conference on Monday evening and explained that he was escorted out of the briefing room because the Secret Service shot an individual outside the premises of the White House.

"There was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person," Trump said on Monday. "It seems that the person was shot by the Secret Service."

Trump also said more details about the incident will be released later.