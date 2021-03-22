Trump Reveals He Wished Biden Good Luck in Handover Letter, Keeps Other Details

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said he wished his successor, President Joe Biden, good luck in the letter he left before departing the White House.

Following his inauguration on January 20, Biden said that Trump wrote him a "very generous letter" but refused to disclose its contents.

"Basically, I wished him luck, and, you know, it was a couple of pages long, and it was from the heart cause I want to see him do well," Trump told the Truth with Lisa Booth podcast posted on Monday.

The former US leader said he did not wish to reveal the details regarding the content of the letter, adding it was "perhaps" up to Biden to do so.

Trump, who never retracted allegations of the fraudulently stolen elections, skipped Biden's inauguration and left the White House for his Florida estate early in the morning that day.