Open Menu

Trump Reveals How He Would End Ukraine Conflict In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Trump Reveals How He Would End Ukraine Conflict in 24 Hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump outlined to Fox news how he intends to end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours if reelected.

"As you know I get along very well with Putin. I would tell Putin 'You've got to settle.' I would tell Zelenskyy 'You've got to settle,'" Trump said. "I would tell one 'You're gonna load up with money.' I'd tell the other 'You are not gonna get any money.' I would get a settlement in 24 hours," Trump said  in an interview aired late on Tuesday.

He reiterated that the conflict should have never happened.

"You have hundreds of thousands of dead people right now, hundreds of thousands. You have cities that are obliterated. I don't think you've ever seen the cities after they're finished with rockets. You have cities with no buildings standing, it looks like it's just a demolition zone. It's so horrible," he said.

Trump said his stance on the Ukraine conflict is "very simple."

"I wanna stop people from getting killed and I have to stop this," the former president stated.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Trump Vladimir Putin Money From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

45 minutes ago
 Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

4 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

4 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

4 hours ago
Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

5 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

5 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjahâ€™s megaproject, Masaar

6 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatarâ€™s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatarâ€™s Permanent Representative to the OIC

6 hours ago

More Stories From World