Trump Reveals How He Would End Ukraine Conflict in 24 Hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump outlined to Fox news how he intends to end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours if reelected.

"As you know I get along very well with Putin. I would tell Putin 'You've got to settle.' I would tell Zelenskyy 'You've got to settle,'" Trump said. "I would tell one 'You're gonna load up with money.' I'd tell the other 'You are not gonna get any money.' I would get a settlement in 24 hours," Trump said in an interview aired late on Tuesday.

He reiterated that the conflict should have never happened.

"You have hundreds of thousands of dead people right now, hundreds of thousands. You have cities that are obliterated. I don't think you've ever seen the cities after they're finished with rockets. You have cities with no buildings standing, it looks like it's just a demolition zone. It's so horrible," he said.

Trump said his stance on the Ukraine conflict is "very simple."

"I wanna stop people from getting killed and I have to stop this," the former president stated.