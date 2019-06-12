UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Reveals Mexico Migrant Plan By Waving Document Around

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:43 PM

Trump reveals Mexico migrant plan by waving document around

US President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed some details of his immigration deal with Mexico.He refused to discuss the plans with reporters, saying they were "secret"

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed some details of his immigration deal with Mexico.He refused to discuss the plans with reporters, saying they were "secret".But he said this while waving around a sheet of paper that had the specifics of the deal written on it - which was then photographed by news media.It described a plan to designate Mexico a "safe third country", among other plans that had already been revealed by Mexico's foreign minister on Monday.If Mexico were to be a safe third country, migrants' asylum applications would be processed there rather than in the US.The document said Mexico had committed to immediately examining its laws in order to enable it to become a safe third country if need be.It also contained references to a regional asylum plan, which would involve several Latin American countries processing migrants' asylum claims in order to stave off US tariffs, and to "45 days"Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said that Mexico had 45 days to show it was able to stem the flow of US-bound migrants by strengthening its southern border.It is now deploying 6,000 National Guard personnel to the border with Guatemala."You go to the south and the first thing you ask yourself is, 'Right, where's the border?' There's nothing," he said on Tuesday.

"The idea is to make the south like the north as far as possible."If this plan fails, the foreign minister said, Mexico has agreed to be designated a safe third country - something that has been demanded by the US before, but has long been rejected by Mexico.Mr Ebrard earlier said the US had been insistent on this measure, and that they had wanted this to be implemented straight away.But he said: "We told them - I think it was the most important achievement of the negotiations - 'let's set a time period to see if what Mexico is proposing will work, and if not, we'll sit down and see what additional measures [are needed]'.""They wanted something else totally different to be signed.

But that is what there is here. There is no other thing," he said.If Mexico fails to curb migration in 45 days, other countries will be drawn into the matter.Discussions would take place with Brazil, Panama and Guatemala - the countries currently used by migrants as transit points - to see if they could share the burden of processing asylum claims.Mr Ebrard also said US negotiators had wanted Mexico to commit to "zero migrants" crossing its territory, but that was "mission impossible".

Related Topics

Trump Guatemala Brazil Panama Mexico Border Media Share

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

3 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

3 minutes ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

3 minutes ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

3 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.