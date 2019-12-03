Trump Reveals US List of Islamic State Donors From Raid That Killed Leader Al-Baghdadi

Data captured in the US raid that killed Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi allowed the United States to compile a list of donors who supported the deadly terrorist group, President Donald Trump told reporters in London on Tuesday

"We have now lists of where these contributions come from. Some of these people are wealthy people that make contributions and we have lists," Trump said. "We learned a lot you know when we got al Baghdadi. That was a great get and when we killed him, we have a lot of information that I'm revealing for the first time."

During a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump characterized private donations as the second biggest source of revenue for the Islamic State, exceeded only by money earned by selling oil from Syrian wells.

Trump said US forces now control Syrian oil fields that the Islamic State relied on for funding.

"We have total control of the oil so they're not going to be able to use that," Trump said. "That was their Primary source of income."

The US military earlier reported capturing reams of paper and digital documents during the nighttime October raid in Syria's Idlib Province that killed al-Baghdadi.