Trump Reviewing All Options On TikTok - White House Adviser Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) President Donald Trump is reviewing all of the White House's options on TikTok, as his administration weighs a deal between the Chinese video sharing app and US software company Oracle, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told the Fox business network on Thursday.

"Regarding TikTok, the president has been reviewing today, as he has been the last 72 hours, all the options ... most particularly security and ownership," Kudlow said. "So, we'll know more as time passes."