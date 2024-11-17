Trump Revives 'peace Through Strength,' But Meaning Up To Debate
November 17, 2024
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Donald Trump says he will bring "peace through strength," reviving a time-tested phrase, but whether he is pursuing a strategy or just relying on a catchphrase is a matter of dispute.
In invoking "peace through strength," the incoming president appears to be likening himself to Ronald Reagan, who sharply raised military spending before negotiating, late in his 1981-89 presidency, with a newly reform-minded Soviet Union.
Henry Kissinger, the apostle of the cool-minded pursuit of national interests known as realpolitik, had also spoken of "peace through strength" but the idea has much deeper roots.
The fourth-century AD Roman military strategist Vegetius famously wrote, "If you want peace, prepare for war," and before him the Roman emperor Hadrian sought stability by building defensive walls.
Trump, who has both vowed a strong military and to end or avoid wars, promised "peace through strength" in announcements of several key nominees, with Secretary of State-designate Marco Rubio also using the phrase.
Since Trump's victory, "peace through strength" has quickly been embraced in statements by Ukraine -- but with a very different subtext.
Trump has vowed quickly to end the war started with Russia's invasion, with his aides suggesting leveraging US military support to Kyiv -- which totals $60 billion under President Joe Biden -- to force compromise.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a speech two days after the US election, said forcing concessions would be "unacceptable."
"The concept of 'peace through strength' has proven its realism and effectiveness more than once. Now, it is needed once more," Zelensky said.
