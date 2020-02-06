UrduPoint.com
Trump Ridicules Romney's Vote, Calls Impeachment Trial 'Corrupt Practices' Of Democrats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:23 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that had Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican who crossed the party line during the impeachment trial and voted to convict, been the same determined in his presidential race against Barack Obama in 2012, he would win the US presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that had Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican who crossed the party line during the impeachment trial and voted to convict, been the same determined in his presidential race against Barack Obama in 2012, he would win the US presidency.

On Wednesday, the Republican-majority US Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on impeachment charges for abuse of power and obstruction to Congress. Romney was Trump's only party fellow who voted to convict, citing his "promise before God to apply impartial justice."

"Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election. Read the Transcripts!" Trump said on Twitter.

Romney lost to former President Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election.

Hours after the impeachment vote, Trump posted a video on Twitter in which Romney was rebuked as a Democrat spy.

"Posing as a Republican, he tried to infiltrate Trump's administration as secretary of State.

Now his cover is blown," the video's narration went, citing media reports.

Trump himself accused the rival party of "corrupt practices" in a Twitter reply to The New York Times' article thesis on that the vote was a resounding victory for the incumbent president after five months of a roaring scandal over his alleged attempt to solicit foreign state contribution to his presidential campaign.

"@nytimes "The Votes Were A Resounding Victory For Mr. Trump." True, but the Impeachment Hoax was just a continuation of the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats corrupt practices!" Trump said.

In September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which he allegedly asked officials in Kiev to probe into rival presidential candidate Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden, threatening to hold back the US military aid for Ukraine.

With the historic impeachment trial now ended in acquittal, Trump will be the first impeached president to run for election in the upcoming vote in November.

