Trump Rivals Go Head-to-head In Last Debate Before Iowa Vote

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Des Moines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis locked horns Wednesday in the final debate before voting begins in the US Republican presidential nominating contest, seeking to pitch themselves as the best alternative to runaway front-runner Donald Trump.

The head-to-head showdown comes five days before the pivotal Iowa caucuses, considered crucial for winnowing the field and giving those left standing a springboard for the rest of the race.

Trump has a commanding lead despite the multiple legal challenges he faces, but has skipped the televised debates, concluding he has nothing to gain by taking prime-time hits from lower-polling rivals.

None of the other challengers met the qualification standards, leaving the stage for former UN ambassador Haley and Florida governor DeSantis to vie one-on-one for the Hawkeye State's undecided voters.

