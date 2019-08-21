Trump, Romanian President Oppose Completion of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline - Statement

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The United States and Romania both oppose the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the grounds that it will make allies in the region dependent on Russia for their energy supplies, Presidents Donald Trump and Klaus Iohannis said in a joint statement.

"The United States and Romania recognize that energy security is national security," the statement said on Tuesday. "We underscore our opposition to Nord Stream 2 and other projects that make our allies and partners dependent on energy from Russia."

The United States and Romania will work together on how to improve the energy investment climate in the former, Trump and Iohannis said.

"We further urge our industries to work closely together to support Romania's civil nuclear energy goals," the statement said.

The United States has repeatedly criticized the Russian-European Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, citing alleged security threats and suggesting that Europe would become too dependent on Russia. The US Senate is considering imposing sanctions against its construction, which is due to be finished this year.