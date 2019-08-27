UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump-Rouhani Meeting Not Possible Until US Resumes Compliance With JCPOA - Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:04 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will not hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump until Washington implements the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will not hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump until Washington implements the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"I said during the visit to Biarritz that one could not imagine a meeting between the Iranian president and Trump. No meetings and negotiations will be in place until the United States returns to the 5+1 format and starts complying with the JCPOA again," Zarif said, as quoted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The 5+1 format includes UN Security Council's five permanent members and Germany. The format was established in 2006 for negotiating with Iran the JCPOA implementation.

Meanwhile, as Zarif unexpectedly arrived in France's Biarritz on Sunday, amid the G7 summit, Trump, who attended the event as well, told reporters on Monday that he did not want to meet with the Iranian foreign minister, as this would be "too soon."

