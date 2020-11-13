UrduPoint.com
Trump Rushing Plans For Arctic Drilling Before Biden Inauguration - Reports

Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is rushing to enable drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The Trump administration is working to advance auctioning of drilling rights in the US Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before Biden, who pledged to block oil exploration in the Alaska wilderness, takes office, the report said.

