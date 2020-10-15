Trump-Russia Probe Suspect Ohr Resigns from US Justice Department - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who is suspected of helping to compile an anti-Trump dossier, has retired and is awaiting a final decision on a disciplinary review, department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said on Wednesday.

"Bruce Ohr retired from the Department of Justice on Sept. 30, 2020. As such, he is no longer an employee of the department. Mr. Ohr retired after his counsel was informed that a final decision on a disciplinary review being conducted by department senior career officials was imminent," Kupec said as quoted by FOX news.

Ohr was accused of helping former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele find dirt on candidate and later President Donald Trump for a fabricated dossier on Trump's behavior during a trip to Russia.

Ohr's wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion GPS, a consulting firm that commissioned the Steel dossier, and Ohr allegedly continued to serve as a an unofficial conduit between Steel and the Justice Department after the dossier was shown to be fake.