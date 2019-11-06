Trump Said in Talks With Officials Ukrainians 'Tried to Take Me Down' - Volker Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian officials had tried to take him down in the 2016 presidential election, former US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said in a congressional testimony released on Tuesday.

"That was mentioned, but it was a long-longer statement that 'they are all corrupt, they are all terrible people,' and, you know, 'I don't want to spend any time with that,'" Volker said in the testimony on October 3. "That was - it was a broader statement. He also said, 'and they tried to take me down.'"