Trump Say Will Continue to Take Hydroxychloroquine 'Little While Longer'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he will continue to take hydroxychloroquine for a while as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I think it's worth it as a line of defense. I'll stay on it for a little while longer... it seems to be very safe," Trump said.

On Monday, Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half.

Trump said he has not experienced any side effects from taking the medication.

Numerous epidemiologists and virologists throughout the world such as Dr.

Didier Raoult have praised hydroxychloroquine as an effective and inexpensive treatment for COVID-19 when combined with zinc and azithromycin.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on May 11 did not find evidence that hydroxychloroquine would be an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients.

However, a study published by National Institutes of Health in August of 2005 found that chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of the SARS coronavirus infection and spread.