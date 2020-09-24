UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 2020 US Election May End Up In Supreme Court

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says 2020 US Election May End Up in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he thinks the 2020 US presidential election will end up in the Supreme Court, adding that it is important to immediately fill the vacancy left following Justice Ruth Ginsburg's death.

"I think this will end up in the Supreme Court," Trump told reporters. "And I think it's important we have nine justices."

