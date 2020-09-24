Trump Says 2020 US Presidential Election May End Up in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he thinks the 2020 US presidential election will end up in the Supreme Court, adding that it is important to immediately fill the vacancy left after Justice Ruth Ginsburg's death.

"I think this will end up in the Supreme Court," Trump told reporters. "And I think it's important we have nine justices."

The White House said Trump will announce his pick for a Supreme Court justice on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT).

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, one of the nine judges on the Supreme Court and a liberal supported by the Democrats, died on September 18 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Before her passing, the Supreme Court had a 5-4 conservative majority, but some justices like John Roberts have often ruled in agreement with the liberal justices.

The move by Trump and the Republicans to fill in the vacancy six weeks before the November 3 presidential election is being contested by the Democrats who argue former President Barack Obama did not fill a vacancy left wit the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016 before the presidential election.

Trump, who won the 2016 race, now faces as his opponent Obama's former Vice President Joe Biden.