Trump Says 240 Miles of Wall on Border With Mexico Complete

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) A 240-mile section of the wall on the border with Mexico is complete, with the United States planning to have over 450 miles built by the end of the year, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"We have now built 240 Miles of new Border Wall on our Southern Border. We will have over 450 Miles built by the end of the year. Have established some of the best Border Numbers ever. The Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders for anyone, including many criminals, to come in!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Building a wall on the US-Mexican border was one of Trump's core campaign promises. The US leader has repeatedly said the wall helps to curb illegal immigration, human and drug trafficking. The president earlier promised that Mexico would fund the project, which did not happen.

His opponents in the Democratic Party, in turn, call the project "racist" and seek to block its funding, accusing the president of manufacturing a fake migration crisis.