Trump Says 25th Amendment Of 'Zero-Risk' To Him

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

Trump Says 25th Amendment of 'Zero-Risk' to Him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is not worried about being removed from office through the 25 Amendment in the wake of the deadly storming by his supporters of the US Capitol last week.

"The 25th amendment is of zero-risk to me," Trump said during his visit to the US-Mexico border wall in Texas.

Later on Tuesday the House will vote on a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment which authorizes the removal of a president over inability to discharge duties. The resolution comes after last week's riots on Capitol Hill that Democrats say were fueled by Trump. On Monday, Trump and Pence met at the White House where they agreed to work together for the rest of their term, an administration official said in a statement.

