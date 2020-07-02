UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 3 Vaccine Candidates In Trial In US 'Really Looking Good'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Trump Says 3 Vaccine Candidates in Trial in US 'Really Looking Good'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that three vaccine candidates for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently in trial in the United States are "really looking good."

"We have three vaccine candidates. We've had many more, but three are really, really looking good," Trump said. "Three vaccine candidates are now in trail with three more to start very shortly."

Trump emphasized that that the United States is speeding the delivery of new treatments, including anti-viral steroids convalescent plasma and other therapies, and they also look really good.

"This includes two drugs that have proven effective remdesivir and dexamethasone," Trump said.

On Wednesday, food and Drug Administration (FDA) head Stephen Hahn said the United States has approved four coronavirus vaccine candidates for clinical trials.

The Trump administration in May launched Operation Warp Speed, a joint project of Health and Defense departments that aims to deliver 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.

