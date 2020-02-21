UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 4 Candidates Under Consideration For DNI Chief, Will Announce In Coming Weeks

Fri 21st February 2020

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday said he is considering four individuals to be the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and will announce his pick in the coming weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday said he is considering four individuals to be the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and will announce his pick in the coming weeks.

"Four great candidates are under consideration at DNI," Trump said via Twitter. "Decision within next few weeks."

On Wednesday, Trump announced he was going to replace outgoing acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire with US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who will remain in this post until the Senate confirms Trump's nominee for DNI.

The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two administration officials, that the decision to remove Maguire had nothing to do with a February 12 briefing by the DNI's office with US lawmakers, warning them that Russia is allegedly interfering in the 2020 election to get Trump re-elected.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in US or any country's elections or internal affairs.

