Trump Says 5 Candidates Seeking To Replace Bolton As National Security Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

Trump Says 5 Candidates Seeking to Replace Bolton as National Security Adviser

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there are five candidates for the position National Security Adviser to succeed recently fired John Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there are five candidates for the position National Security Adviser to succeed recently fired John Bolton.

"We will have five people who want it very much," Trump told reporters.

On Tuesday, Trump forced out Bolton after reportedly having serious disagreements with him on Iran, Afghanistan and a set of other global challenges.

Trump's decision comes at a time when the US president faces pressing decisions on several foreign policy issues and just weeks ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump pointed out the new pick for National Security Adviser will be announced after next week.

